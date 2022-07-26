Nuh (Haryana), Jul 26 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Tuesday conducted a special search operation at Rohingya camps here and seized 30 vehicles for verification purpose as part of its probe into the death of Haryana DSP Surender Singh.

Police said further investigation into the matter is on.

The raids come in the backdrop of killing of Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining.

“We have all the database of Rohingyas and we conducted a special search operation at their camps. We are trying to verify so as to ensure that no bad element was taking shelter in these camps. Our raids will continue in the district to nab the criminals, especially those involved in illegal mining," Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla said.

Talking about such search operations in other parts of the district in the wake of the DSP's murder, Singla said they have so far covered 33 villages and seized 361 suspected vehicles.

Among these, challans have been issued to 268 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, while 61 vehicles, including dumper trucks, heavy earth moving machines and others which were used for illegal mining, have been confiscated. According to police, the special search operation was conducted on Tuesday in the camps of the Rohingyas located in Nuh, Shahpur Nangli, Punhana, Chandeni and Firozpur Namak, where a total of 1,771 Rohingyas have been residing since last many months.

The police team conducted a search in their camps and took 30 suspected vehicles in Nuh Sadar and City police station for verification. These vehicles include 17 motorcycles, 11 Rehri-bike and two two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, police also nabbed one more accused in connection with the murder of Haryana DSP Surender Singh.

The accused was identified as Abbas, a resident of Pachgaon village. The total number of arrests in the case has reached nine.

DSP Surender Singh was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove over him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

Meanwhile, police also identified the villagers involved in loading the mining stones on a dumper which was used in the murder of Singh. Police said such villagers are also on their radar.

“We are questioning two of the arrested accused -- Arshad and Abbas -- after taking them on two-day police remand, while seven others have been sent to judicial custody," Inspector Naresh Kumar said.

