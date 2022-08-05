Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday slammed the Congress for targeting central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate at a time when the probe agency is investigating cases of "loot" by its leaders.

Addressing the foundation day of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), Chautala said the Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) youth wing will for the first time contest student union elections in Rajasthan this year.

On Congress protests against ED action against its leaders, he said the Sonia Gandhi-led party had no qualms with the probe agency's work when it was in power, but was now playing blame games as the central agency was investigating its senior party leaders in the National Herald case.

Calling upon the youth to vote out the Congress in Rajasthan in the next assembly elections, Chautala said the Ashok Gehlot government "completely failed" in building rural infrastructure.

Chautala said the JPP had decided to expand its footprint in Rajasthan, where assembly elections will be held later next year.

To achieve this, he called upon the INSO members to work hard. He also said his party was of the opinion that a 75 per cent reservation in jobs should be earmarked for local youths.

Chautala further also trained his guns on the Congress government in Rajasthan over narcotics cases, the recent suicide by a religious preacher in Bharatpur and law and order situation.

