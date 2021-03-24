Chandigarh (Haryana) March 24 [India] (ANI): In a bid to ensure that there is no delay in payments to be made to farmers during the upcoming rabi season 2021-22 commencing from April, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that about 9 percent interest (bank rate plus one percent) would be paid to the farmers if their payments are delayed.

The payments would be made directly into the verified accounts of farmers, he said while presiding over a review meeting of officers engaged in the upcoming procurement season held here. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present in the meeting.

"Farmers must receive payment of their procured produce within a stipulated time period. Any delay in payment would not be tolerated. Responsibilities should be fixed to ensure that farmers are timely paid," he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth procurement of crops and directed the concerned departments and procurement agencies to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce in different mandis across the state.

"Hassle-free and timebound procurement should be ensured by making advance scheduling plans so that farmers do not face any problems" he instructed.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, like last year, the required number of procurement centres should also be increased ensuring hassle-free procurement. While procurement of wheat and mustard would commence on 1 April, procurement of other crops would commence on April 10.

Giving directions regarding strengthening of Mandi system, he said that along with making timely arrangements for availability of labourers in the Mandis, adequate number of weighing scales, gunny bags, sewing machines, etc should also be ensured.

"Suitable transportation arrangements should be made for lifting of the crops from the Mandis on time and if any transporter fails to lift the crops within 48 hours, then the Deputy Commissioners should remain ready with any alternative transport arrangements," he directed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)