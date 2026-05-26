India News | Haryana: Father Arrested for Allegedly Killing 3-month-old Daughter, Dumping Body in Drain

Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 26 (ANI): A man has been arrested in Haryana's Karnal for allegedly killing his three-month-old daughter by throwing her into a drain, police said on Monday. The infant's body was later recovered during a joint police operation.

According to the police, the incident came to light after information was received that the baby had been taken away by her father. A search operation was launched and the case was solved within a few hours.

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Station House Officer of Civil Lines Police Station, Ramlal, said police acted immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested the accused father.

He said, "We received information that a woman named Anita had a 3-month-old daughter who had been kidnapped by her husband. We conducted a joint operation and solved the case within 3-4 hours. We have arrested the accused father. We have recovered the girl's body. We will now conduct a postmortem."

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Giving details of the investigation, the SHO said there had been tensions within the family for some time." There had been a dispute in their family for some time. We recovered the girl's body from a dirty drain. We have arrested the accused. We will now present him in court."

He added, "There had been a dispute in their family for some time. We recovered the girl's body from a dirty drain. We have arrested the accused. We will now present him in court."

The infant's mother, Anita, alleged that her husband came drunk, took the child away from her and later killed the baby.

Speaking after the incident, she said, "He lived in a single room, and I lived with my parents. He came home drunk, snatched my daughter from me, killed her, and threw her here. He should be punished. My daughter was 3 months old." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)