Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) The Haryana government's Department of Food and Drug Administration on Monday conducted surprise checks at 50 chemist shops following complaints that some of them were not storing certain medicines at the right temperature.

The raids were conducted on the directions of Health Minister Anil Vij, an official statement said.

Vij said he had been receiving complaints that some chemist shop owners turn off the power supply when they close their shops at night. Due to this, the refrigerators inside the shops also turn off and as a result, the quality of some vaccines is adversely affected, according to the statement.

If such medicines are stored at a temperature higher than what is prescribed for 72 hours, then they lose their potency, he said.

The surprise checks were conducted at chemist shops across the state, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Panipat and Ambala.

A few chemist shops were sealed over violations, the statement said.

