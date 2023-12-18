Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 18 (ANI): A few people were injured after a car lost balance and collided with a bike in Gurugram on Sunday.

As soon as information was received, the police arrived on the spot.

All the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Sukhbir Singh, ACP, Gurugram, said, "Police got the information that a vehicle lost balance, jumped the divider and collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction. All injured have been hospitalized."

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

