Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday chaired the second meeting of the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), which was constituted to monitor the implementation of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP). Five projects, worth about Rs 97 crores, were approved during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Kaushal said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the state Budget for 2022-23, had announced the strengthening of roads in all the industrial estates in the state and the five projects cleared at the meeting were in line with that goal.

Kaushal said to strengthen connectivity in Industrial Parks and Economic Zones under PM Gati Shakti initiative, roads will be widened and strengthened in Sector-38, Phase-II, Industrial Estate in Rai, Sonepat. "It will cost around Rs 16.13 crores. This industrial estate is spread over an area of 375 acres and the mapping of this project has been completed on PM Gati Shakti NMP," he added.

Work on strengthening roads would also be initiated at Barhi Industrial Estate, Phase-I of Sonipat at the cost of Rs 11.52 crore, the Chief Secretary said, adding that at present, 472 industrial units were operating in this industrial estate over 275 acres. He said strengthening of roads will provide better accessibility to these units for carrying out day-to-day work. "With the development of better infrastructure, not only will the industrial units be able to expand their units, but it will eventually increase employment opportunities as well," Kaushal said.

According to a release, he said a Mega Food Park is also coming in Barhi Industrial Sector over 75 acres. "The food park will be completely hi-tech and a better system will be developed with modern machines," the chief secretary said, adding that it will attract entrepreneurs to Haryana and pave the way for the setting up of more industries in the state.

Kaushal said the roads at IMT Bawal, Phase-II in Rewari would also be widened and strengthened at a cost of Rs 11.51 crores. At present, a total of 260 industrial units are operating in this industrial sector built on 1015 acres. He said that approval was also given in the meeting for two-lane of Jamalpur road from Panchgaon to Farukhnagar at a cost of about Rs 44 crores. This road will start from Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and will go through National Highway-352 (West) to Model Economic Township, Jhajjar.

The Chief Secretary further said under PM Gati Shakti, the departments related to infrastructure and connectivity had been brought on a single platform and projects will be outlined with the help of technologies like Geographic Information System based planning, route planning, monitoring and satellite imagery.

He said that under the PM Gati Shakti programme, the synergy between important projects pertaining to rail and road connectivity will help in strengthening infrastructure. "Keeping in mind the geographical location and environment, the emphasis is on multi-model connectivity. The focus is on developing Metro rail connectivity where it is feasible. Every sector will be developed on the basis of practicality," he said. (ANI)

