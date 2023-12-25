Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Five workers are feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

A rescue operation is underway at the spot.

According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

