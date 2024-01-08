Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested former Haryana MLA of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Dilbag Singh and his aide, Kulwinder Singh in connection with an illegal mining case, sources said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises linked to former MLA Dilbag Singh on Thursday, where illegal foreign-made arms, 300 bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles, Rs 5 crore cash, 4/5 kg bullion and other materials were recovered.

Along with that, several properties belonging to ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and his associate's premises in India and abroad were recovered, sources said.

The searches were conducted in connection with an illegal mining case.

Searches were carried out at 20 locations in Haryana, including Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal. (ANI)

