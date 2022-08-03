Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Four migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh died while two fell unconscious after they inhaled a toxic gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the condition of one of the two workers who fell unconscious is serious.

They were cleaning a waste tank at the unit located in an industrial area in Rohad of Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh.

The factory makes gas kits for vehicles, police said.

"Four workers from Uttar Pradesh died in the incident. The other two were hospitalised and the condition of one of them is serious," Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said over the phone.

The Jhajjar district administration has ordered an inquiry, which will be conducted by a joint committee of officials, including from departments of fire service and industrial safety.

Akram said a worker had entered the waste tank to clean it and when he did not come out others also went inside but all were affected.

Later, all six were pulled out and taken to a hospital where four died.

Akram said a postmortem examination of those who died in the incident is being conducted.

The police officer said families of the victims have given a complaint and a case will be registered under relevant provisions of the law in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are on, he said.

When asked if the workers had proper safety equipment to clean the tank, Akram said, "These things are being investigated".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the incident.

"The news of the death of four people in a gas leak accident inside the factory located in Rohad Industrial Area of Bahadurgarh is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to families of the dead," Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

