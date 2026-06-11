India News | Haryana Government Constitutes Anti-Terrorism Squad; ATS Police Stations to Function from Panchkula, Gurugram

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Haryana government has constituted an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as a specialised agency under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to combat terrorism and investigate terrorism-related offences in the state, according to a notification issued by the Home Department.

In exercise of powers conferred under clause (u) of Section 2 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023), the Governor of Haryana has declared the creation of Anti-Terrorism Squad police stations at Panchkula and Gurugram for the investigation of offences related to terrorism across the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Delivery Worker Dies by Suicide Over Mounting Debts, Jumps From 13th Floor in Valsad; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

According to the notification, the ATS will function as a specialised agency under the CID and will be responsible for combating terrorism as well as investigating and handling terrorism-related cases.

The ATS will be headed by an officer not below the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). The officer will report to the Director General of Police (DGP) through the CID chief.

Also Read | Kota Mothers’ Deaths: Probe Finds Oxytocin Injection Vials Given After C-Sections Contained Water.

The Haryana government has decided to establish the headquarters of the ATS in Panchkula.

The notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sudhir Rajpal stated that the formation of the new agency would strengthen the state's capabilities in counter-terrorism activities and enable more effective handling of security-related challenges.

To facilitate investigation into terrorism-related offences, the government has also established two ATS police stations in Panchkula and Gurugram and specified their jurisdictions.

The ATS police station at Panchkula will have jurisdiction over the districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad, Jind, Sirsa, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

The ATS police station at Gurugram will have jurisdiction over Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

According to the notification, the two ATS police stations will investigate offences related to terrorism within their respective jurisdictions in Haryana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)