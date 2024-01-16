Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said on Monday that the state government is taking significant steps to address accidents and incidents caused by stray animals.

"A committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner in all districts, has been established to determine compensation, with decisions expected within four months of claim submission. The Chief Secretary was presiding over a meeting convened today regarding the implementation of a decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court." the release from the state's Directorate of Public Relations said.

The Chief Secretary outlined the committee's composition, which includes members such as the Superintendent of Police or Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and a representative of the Chief Medical Officer. Depending on the location and nature of the accident, specific officials like DDP0 for Panchayat areas, DFO for incidents involving wild animals, XEN of PWD B&R for state road accidents, and an Additional Commissioner or Municipal Secretary for municipal areas will be part of the committee. If the accident happens on the national highways, the project director or nominee of the commissionaire will be its member.

The committee will adhere to the guidelines and standards of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 while deciding on compensation for such cases. The decision will be forwarded to the Principal Secretary of the concerned department or the Project Director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), who must disburse compensation to the claimant within six weeks.

The Chief Secretary said that stray animals, for compensation, encompass animals like cows, bulls, dogs, donkeys, nilgai, and buffaloes. Notably, the High Court has specified compensation amounts, such as Rs 10,000 for a dog's bite and a minimum of Rs 20,000 for injuries caused by a dog bite.

Highlighting the state government's proactive approach, the Chief Secretary also emphasised that the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana is already in operation to provide compensation for such accidents. He directed the implementation of appropriate amendments to align with the High Court's decision. (ANI)

