Panchkula (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Panchkula district on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Governor Dattatreya said, "Today, the people of the country are celebrating on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. I have also offered prayers here. Lord Shiva symbolises strength and energy. The country needs energy and should move on the path of development."

He also said "I am very happy that around 67 crore people took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh."

In UP's Prayagraj, devotees in large numbers took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concludes today. So far, more than 65 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

The Maha Shivratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in the presence of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Amit Shah made offerings to 'Dhyanling' during the religious ceremony. Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, a chant that can bring ultimate well-being, a release said. (ANI)

