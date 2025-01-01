Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offered prayers at the Mansa Devi temple on the first day of the year.

The Haryana Governor along with his wife paid obeisance at the temple and performed havan to invoke blessings of the goddess on the day.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Bandaru Dattatreya said, "I wish everyone a Happy New Year 2025. I wish that Haryana and the country move forward on the path of progress. I am confident that this New Year will be auspicious for the farmers and the poor of Haryana."

People from all over the country gathered in large numbers in temples and churches to mark the new year.

Whether it was Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi, Ajmer, Tirupati, or Guwahati, people flocked to iconic religious spots to celebrate the day.

Amid inclement weather conditions in the national capital Delhi, people commenced their day with morning prayers and 'aarti' at the famous Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. Similar visuals were there from the Jhandewalan temple in the capital city.

Devotees thronged in large numbers to the Kalkaji temple while Chhatarpur temple and Birla Mandir witnessed a mesmerising morning aarti.

Visuals from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh showed a huge large number of people visiting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to offer their prayers on the very first day of 2025.

The holy city Varanasi and its residents started their day with majestic Ganga Aarti which was performed at Assi Ghat.

A significant number of people flocked to Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple to celebrate the day.

Prayers were also held at San Thome Church in Chennai, on the very first day of the year.

Devotees gathered in huge numbers at Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer after Jannati Gate opened on the first day of the year.

The iconic Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati and Meenakshi Temple in Madurai witnessed a huge throng of devotees as the day commenced.

Devotees also thronged at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula, Haryana and Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam to offer their prayers.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, devotees took a dip in the Ganga river to initiate their first day of 2025.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. (ANI)

