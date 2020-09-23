Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) The Haryana government has allowed reopening of universities and colleges amid COVID-19 outbreak to enable the students to seek guidance from their teachers, with a trial run to start from September 26.

In a communication, dated September 22, to all universities and colleges in the state, the higher education department has directed them to complete all safety protocols related to COVID-19 and communicate the same by Friday.

The letter from the Director-General of the department refers to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines wherein students from classes 9 to 12 are allowed to visit schools from September 21 on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers with their parents' consent.

“Keeping this in view, the universities and colleges may also be allowed to open for students seeking guidance from teachers in a staggered manner,” the letter read.

All protocols recommended by the government, including for sanitisation and social distancing, shall be followed by the institutions, as per the letter.

After remaining shut for the past six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Haryana government had recently allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside COVID containment zones, on voluntary basis for academic guidance.

The decision was taken in compliance with the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, educational institutes across the country have switched to online mode to impart academic lessons.

According to the schedule prepared by the Haryana higher education department, Bachelor of Arts (BA) first-year students may visit the colleges and universities between 9 am to 12 noon on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“BCom and BSc first-year students will visit the institutes between 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays. BA second-year students will visit on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 am and 12 pm, while BCom and BSc second-year students may go between 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“BA third-year and Post Graduation (PG) first year students may visit the colleges between 9 am to 12 noon on Fridays and Saturdays; while BCom and BSc final-year students and PG second-year students can go between 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays,” the letter added.

