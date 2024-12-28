New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved amendments to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Policy, 2022, for Group-C and D posts during a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The revised policy will now be referred to as the Policy for Recruitment to Group-C and D Posts through the Common Eligibility Test (Amendment) Rule, 2024.

As per the amendments, the 5 per cent weightage for socio-economic criteria previously provided to bona fide residents of Haryana has been removed. This change aligns with the directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The amended policy will apply to direct recruitment for Group-C posts, including positions in Police Services, Prisons, and Home Guards, with the following exceptions: (i) Teaching posts, (ii) Ex-Agniveer posts, and (iii) Group-D posts where the minimum educational qualification is below Matriculation, as defined under the Haryana Group-D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018 (5 of 2018).

It will cover recruitment in state government departments, boards, corporations, statutory bodies, or any other agencies owned or controlled by the state government, excluding universities established under a State Act.

Another major amendment increases the maximum number of eligible candidates for the skill and/or written examination to ten times the total number of advertised posts. Previously, candidates equal to four times the number of posts advertised were eligible.

The State Government first introduced the Common Eligibility Test for Group-C and D posts on May 5, 2022. The initiative aimed to secure and sustain public confidence by ensuring credible and transparent recruitment processes for government posts in Haryana. It also sought to standardize the recruitment process for direct recruitment to all Group-C and D posts, including positions in Police, Prisons, and Home Guards, while excluding teaching posts. (ANI)

