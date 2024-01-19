Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI): In view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 p.m.

The notice issued on Thursday read, "It is hereby notified that half day (till 2.30 P.M) of January 24, 2024 (Monday) shall be observed as a Public Holiday for all departments, boards, andCorporations, schools, colleges, universities, etc. of the Haryana Government to enable itsemployees to participate in the celebration of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya."

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government issued a notice announcing that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The state government hereby declares a half-day holiday in all government offices on January 22, 2024 (Monday) till 02.30 pm on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," the notice read.

Meanwhile, as part of the elaborate rituals leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The statue of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was selected for installation at the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

