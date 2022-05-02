Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools--government and private--will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday.

Also Read | LIC IPO To Open on May 4, List on May 17; Here's How To Subscribe to Life Insurer’s Mega Issue.

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Flamingo Evening Monday Lottery Sambad Result of 02.05.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)