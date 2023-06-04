Nuh (Har), Jun 4 (PTI) Haryana DGP P K Aggrawal on Sunday said to ensure better police service to the citizens of the state many initiatives have been taken by the state government.

He was addressing the media after a state-level crime review meeting held in the police complex of the second Indian reserve battalion (IRB) in Tundalaka village here.

He said this police complex will prove to be important as it is situated at the border of three states Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. DGP said last month Nuh police nabbed more than 65 cyber criminals who have been involved in cyber fraud of over Rs 100 crore across the country.

According to a senior police officer who attended the meeting, more than 40 points were discussed, including a focus on monitoring the conviction rate in criminal cases, with a report presented on the conviction rate.

The other points of discussion included the ones related to the security of VVIPs, the investigation process, cracking down on gangsters and drug smugglers, etc.

Apart from this, issues related to increasing CCTV coverage in the state were also discussed, he said.

DGP also instructed to stop illegal arms smuggling, arrest drug suppliers and other fugitives and expedite the disposal of pending cases.

