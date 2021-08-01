Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 26 IAS officers with immediate effect, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Among those transferred include Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Ambala Division. He has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division.

P C Meena, Director General and Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments, has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Anita Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad, the statement said.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, Director, Environment, and Special Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department has been posted as Special Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Marjit Singh Mann, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Haryana, Tourism Department.

Pradeep Godara, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak and District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

Jitender Yadav, Chief Vigilance Officer, Urban Estates, Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Gurgaon and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Gurgaon and Additional CEO, Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.

Naresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Palwal, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jind.

