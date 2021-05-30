Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Orphaned at birth, adopted by a Faridabad couple and now orphaned again after losing both his step-parents to COVID-19. That is the story of a 16-year-old child, now staying at an ashram in Gurgaon.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came across the boy with special needs during a visit to Deep Ashram in Gurgaon and announced that the Haryana government will “adopt” him.

Khattar said workers of the BJP had informed him about the child, who is mentally and physically challenged and is visually impaired, according to a statement.

“Moved by his story, the chief minister immediately announced to adopt him on behalf of the government and said that the state government will bear all the expenses of his upbringing and care,” the statement said, adding that his adoptive parents had died from coronavirus earlier this month.

On this occasion, the CM also met other differently abled children living at the ashram.

He appreciated the management of Deep Ashram and said that the Haryana government will support such institutions in raising children with special needs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)