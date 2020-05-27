India News | Haryana Govt to Facilitate College, University Students in Getting Passports

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) All colleges and universities in Haryana have been directed to designate a teacher as 'passport officer' on their campuses to facilitate their students in getting the document made.

As per an official statement issued here Wednesday, the government has decided to start a new scheme to facilitate the issuance of passports to the students of final year studying in government and non-government aided colleges across the state.

"It is generally observed that students studying in government colleges and non-government aided colleges in the state are not able to explore the possibilities of higher studies in good foreign universities due to lack of knowledge thereof, which reduces their job opportunities in foreign countries.

"In view of the same, the state government has decided to start a new scheme to facilitate the issuance of passports to the students of final year of undergraduate and post-graduate courses within their colleges," the statement said.

The need of the hour is to create awareness among the students of the State regarding information about many good universities and colleges outside India, where further avenues for higher education can be explored to get job opportunities, as per the statement.

It said most of the students do not know the application process for getting passports, so all colleges and universities have been directed to designate a teacher as 'passport officer' to facilitate application procedure, appointment at the nearest passport office, faster police verification, etc.

