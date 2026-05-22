India News | Haryana Govt to Introduce Digital Performance Monitoring System; Manual ACR System to End from April 2027

Chandigarh [India], May 22 (ANI): The Haryana Government has initiated preparations for a major transformation in the functioning and performance assessment of government employees. The state government has decided to introduce a revised ACR (Annual Confidential Report) framework along with a Digital Performance Monitoring System to digitally monitor the work performance of employees and officers.

According to a press release, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued directions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards and Corporations, Universities, and District Administrations in this regard.

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According to the instructions issued, the traditional ACR system will gradually be converted into a fully digital mechanism. Department-wise new ACR formats will be developed in which employees' work, achievements, and performance will be recorded in a measurable and result-oriented manner to ensure objective evaluation of performance, the release stated.

The Haryana government has also sought lists from all departments identifying officers and employees at whose level the maximum number of ACRs are pending. The objective behind this exercise is to eliminate pendency in ACRs and ensure greater accountability and timely evaluations.

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The instructions clearly state that the manual ACR system will be completely discontinued from April 2027. Thereafter, all evaluations will be conducted through a digital platform. NIC or a designated technical team will develop an online platform that will directly link employees' work performance and achievements with the ACR system. The entire mechanism will be integrated with the HRMS portal, enabling real-time assessment of employees' work, the release said.

The release further added that a special "Honour Board" will also be developed on the Chief Secretary's website, where performance-based rankings of employees will be displayed according to prescribed parameters. This system will be implemented at the state, district, and block levels. Rankings of both high-performing and poor-performing employees will be displayed under the system. (ANI)

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