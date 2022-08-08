Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday withdrew the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.

The Bill had made special provisions for prevention and control of and for coping with criminal activity by organised crime syndicates or gangs.

The 2019 version of the Bill too had been withdrawn following some observations to certain provisions after which a revised one was brought in 2020. But that too has been taken back after the law and justice ministry and the finance ministry at the Centre pointed out certain "discrepancies".

A revised bill will be moved later.

Certain provisions of the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, were also found to be in conflict with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday moved a resolution in the Assembly to withdraw the 2020 Bill.

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, was passed by the Assembly on November 6, 2020, and the Governor had reserved it for the consideration of the President of India under Article 201 of the Constitution.

On November 5, 2020, Vij had proposed a resolution to withdraw the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Control Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Assembly on August 4, 2019.

At that time, on seeking comments from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology by the Union Home Ministry, it was pointed out that the provision for interception as proposed in Section 14 of the 2019 bill was already covered under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to the resolution moved by Vij on Monday, the Bill was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the assent of the President.

On seeking comments of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, certain discrepancies were found by the Ministry of Law and Justice and further certain provisions of the Bill were found in conflict with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue," said the resolution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to the office of the Haryana Governor, "The state government is requested to consider withdrawing the Bill from this Ministry and submit a fresh Bill after duly incorporating the suggestions of the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice".

The matter was deliberated upon and it was decided to request the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to return the Bill, as Haryana intends to send a revised Bill in view of the observations made by the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Finance, the resolution stated.

"The Haryana chief minister, exercising the power of the Council of Ministers, has decided to withdraw the Bill.

"Now, therefore, in pursuance of the provisions contained in Article 200 and 201 of the Constitution of India, the State Legislative Assembly hereby resolves to withdraw the Bill," said Vij while reading out the resolution.

