Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS, Delhi, on Sunday.

Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74. He had fallen critically ill on Friday night and was put on ventilator in the ICU. Singh died around 11 am due to breathlessness and other complications.

Also Read | Indian Army, China’s PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

In his condolence message, the governor said Singh's dedication for the welfare of poor and deprived classes will always be remembered.

"He had contributed significantly to implement schemes for the welfare of the poor section of the society," Arya said.

Also Read | Parliament Menu For Monsoon Session 2020: No Cooking in Parliament, Only Packed Food to Be Served; Here’s List of Food Items And Their Prices For MPs.

In a tweet, Khattar said he was saddened to hear Singh's demise.

Singh will always be remembered for his works for the welfare of poor and deprived classes, the chief minister said.

Arya and Khattar expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)