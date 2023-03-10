Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday said steps should be taken to implement the new National Education Policy in the state by 2025 and stressed on employment-oriented education in universities and colleges.

He also said every possible effort should be made to ensure that the youth of Haryana get quality education and employable skills.

"Our universities are working hard to ensure that Haryana becomes the first state in the country to implement the new NEP-2020 by 2025. We just need to accelerate the pace of efforts being made in this regard," Dattatreya said at a meeting with vice chancellors and registrars of state universities at the Raj Bhavan here.

He said state universities should focus on multidisciplinary courses and inter-university coordination, and stressed on the need for inculcating life values among students and encouraging education in the mother tongue.

The governor, who is the chancellor of state universities, said they should tie up with the leading universities of the world and the G20 gives them this opportunity.

"Our universities can collaborate with the leading universities of G20 countries in the field of emerging technologies, management, economics and science. We need to make an action plan immediately and should not let the golden opportunity of the (India's) G20 presidency go in vain," he said.

Dattatreya said to make students employable, continuous efforts should be made in the direction of industry cooperation and added that varsities should adopt innovations and best practices in the field of research and development.

The governor said a target has been set to increase the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education in Haryana from 32 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030. "Through collective dedicated efforts, we must achieve this goal," he said.

He said Centres of Excellence in the field of electric vehicles, manufacturing, aviation, pharmacy and green technologies should be established in the state's universities and colleges during 2023-24.

The governor also stressed on the need for more research on application of drones in agriculture. Efforts should be made to build an aerospace centre in universities in Gurugram, Kurukshetra, and Rohtak with the help of the DRDO, he said.

