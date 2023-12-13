Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Haryana High Court directed police protection to a Chandigarh businessman and his family as he alleged of receiving a life threat from BJP MP Kirron Kher.

Advocate Shiv, while speaking to ANI about the matter, said that a businessman named Chaitanya, who is a resident of Mani Majra, had a financial dispute and business transactions regarding which he had the threat.

"We had made him respondent number 2 as he said that even the police wouldn't listen to him and that there was a threat to his life and his family. So he has filed a writ before the court to seek the protection of his life and liberty as well as his family of which the court has taken notice and has disposed of the writ petition with the directions to the SP, SHO and the home secretary also that the immediate protection shall be given to the family as well as to the petitioner," said Advocate Shiv.

He further said, "For the time being, they have given protection for a week and after a week, they will again reassess if there is a threat perception and how much is the threat now. They have given us the liberty also to approach the court again, in case, if there is some more."

On being asked about the dispute and its background story, the Advocate said that it is a detailed dispute that was mentioned in the petition but as the high court has also refused to comment upon the merits of the case that what was the dispute or what not.

"So even the High Court has refused that we will not comment upon this but, yes, the court has, assessed that there may be apprehension of some danger to the life of the petitioner and his family so they have granted the protection," said Advocate Shiv.

Apart from being a BJP MP, Kirron Kher is also a theatre, film and television actress. She is also the wife of veteran actor Anupam Kher. (ANI)

