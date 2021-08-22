Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the PGIMER here as his oxygen levels dipped.

The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader earlier could not attend the state Assembly's monsoon session on health grounds.

He was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Sunday evening, hospital sources said.

The sources said Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother.

He had returned with the chief minister in a chopper and due to high altitude, his oxygen levels had dipped and have been fluctuating since, sources said.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

On November 20, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. SUN VSD

