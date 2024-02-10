Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Amid big hue and cry in the public over farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for the coming Tuesday, Haryana's Home Minister, Anil Vij, assured that the state's law and order would be maintained completely, and no disruption would be allowed.

He stated that additional security has been requested from the centre to ensure peace in the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Eats Lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen (Watch Video).

Speaking to media personnel today regarding the impending farmers' march to Delhi on February 13, Vij said, "We will completely maintain the peace and order of our state and will not allow it to be disturbed in any way. We have sought cooperation from the Center and the peace of the state will be maintained," he said.

Regarding the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, Vij stated, "The decision to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' upon former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a mass leader and messiah of farmers, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of villages, farmers, oppressed, and deprived, is commendable. He was a seeker of democracy in a true sense. This honour is a recognition of his unparalleled contributions to nation-building."

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands India's Highest Civilian Award for Shiv Sena Founder.

Training guns at the Congress, he added that "unlike the Congress BJP does not discriminate based on which party, religion, caste, or region one belongs to. If someone is capable and deserving, they should be given their due."

Responding to the black paper brought by the Congress in contrary to BJP's white paper, Vij said, "White paper is a symbol of light, and black paper is a symbol of darkness. Our policy and philosophy say, 'Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya,' meaning 'move from darkness towards light, progress.' Therefore, the Congress has created a tola (group) leaving out some people, who are widely known, and everyone else should move towards the light." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)