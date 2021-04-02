Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij held a meeting with senior police officers of the state to discuss issues related to crime prevention and detection and maintaining law and order.

ACS Home Rajiv Arora, DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadava, DGP Crime Mohd Akil, ADGP Modernisation & Welfare Alok Kumar Roy, ADGP Admin AS Chawla, ADGP Law and Order N.S. Virk, ADGP CAW Kala Ramchandran, IGP Law and Order, Rakesh Arya were present in the meeting which was attended through video-conferencing by All Range ADGPs/IGPs, Commissioners of Police and district SPs.

While taking stock of the prevailing crime situation, the Minister directed the police officers to launch special campaigns for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers and recovery of illegal arms and ammunition across the state so that crime rate could be further reduced.

He also directed to hold "Janta Darbar" everyday between 12 noon and 1 pm in offices of district SPs and also to maintain its record for further reference. He also directed the district SPs to personally visit and inspect the working of one police station in a week. In addition, the grievances marked by Home Minister's Office should be dealt with and investigated by the officer of the level of DSP, other than of the same subdivision, he said.

After reviewing the crime statistics of the districts, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of police and added that there is a need to further improve on all aspects of policing in the coming months. He asked the police officers to work harder to have a deterrent effect on crime and greater public satisfaction. Apart from this he also issued several directions including increasing patrolling, conducting raids and making police presence more visible in the field so that a sense of fear could be instilled among the criminals.

Reviewing the situation of Crime Against Women, the Minister directed to maintain a special vigil on the security of women and take stern action against the people involved in such heinous crime.

While reviewing the administrative issues, Vij underlined the importance of providing vehicles, modern equipment and capacity building of police to deal with emerging challenges. He assured that state government would provide all required infrastructure facilities in police stations.

The Minister specially appreciated the role played by police in nabbing several wanted gangsters and thereby tackling organized crime, busting gangs involved in running a racket of issuing fraudulent GST invoices to numerous firms and curbing immigration fraud (Kabootarbazi) in the state.

While summing up the meeting, Vij directed the DGP that incidents of crime must be kept under control and follow up of the directions given should be periodically carried out. He also specifically mentioned that performance of the officers would be monitored and reviewed from time to time.

Earlier, the DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadava welcomed the Minister and briefed them about the activities and achievements of Haryana Police. He apprised the Minister that all the police stations in the state would have the facility of toilets for women in the coming three months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)