Visual of STF officials with the arrested accused in Haryana (Photo/ANI)

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), said officials on Thursday.

The IED was placed in a polythene bag under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway.

Also Read | Union Bank Robbery: Robbers Loot Rs 44 Lakh From Union Bank's Ankleshwar Branch in Bharuch, One Held; Caught on CCTV.

One person has been arrested in connection with the matter.

"An IED has been recovered by Special Task Force (STF) STF in polythene under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway. One accused from Tarn Taran has been taken into custody; STF handed him over to Shahabad Police. Case registered; further probe underway," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), ASP Karan Goel.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)