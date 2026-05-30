India News | Haryana: Internet Services to Be Suspended on May 30 in Faridabad Ahead of Demolition Drive

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] May 30 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Friday ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services, and all dongle services in a designated area of Faridabad district to maintain public order during an upcoming demolition drive scheduled for May 30.

According to an order (dated May 29) issued by the Haryana government's Home Affairs department, mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, bulk SMS services, and dongle services will be suspended within a one-kilometre radius of the notified location in NIT Zone, Faridabad district, and the suspension will remain in force from 12:30 am to 10 pm on May 30.

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"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 to be read along with Rule (3) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, 1, Additional Secretary Home-1, Haryana do hereby the order of suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the 1 kilometer radius of location (Latitude 28.39448 & Longitude 77.28622) of NIT Zone in district Faridabad. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order signed by Additional Secretary Home Vandana Disodia read.

The decision was taken following inputs from ADGP(Additional Director General of Police)/CID Haryana and the Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, citing concerns over tension, public disturbance, damage to public and private property, and possible disruption of peace during the demolition drive.

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It further added, "Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad vide their requests dated 29.05.2026 that during the demolition drive on 30.05.2026 in the area of NIT Zone, district Faridabad, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity."

The government said the restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and messaging services that could be used for the mobilisation of crowds or agitators.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the order read.

However, the order clarified that voice calls will remain operational. Individual SMS, banking-related SMS, mobile recharge messages, and broadband and leased-line internet services for homes and businesses have also been exempted from the suspension.

"It is emphasised that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, Voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals."

It further added that the temporary restrictions are limited to the notified one-kilometre radius in NIT Zone in the jurisdiction of district Faridabad, will remain in force from 12.30 am till 10.00 pm and have been imposed as an emergency preventive measure to maintain public order.

"This order is being passed to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order only in a 1-kilometre radius of the location of NIT Zone in the jurisdiction of the district Faridabad, shall remain in force w.e.f. 00:30 hrs to 22:00 hrs dated 30.05.2026. This order is also being passed ex parte in view of the emergent situation as explained in earlier paragraphs. Any person found guilty of violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under the relevant provisions of law." (ANI)

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