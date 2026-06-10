India News | Haryana Issues Austerity Measures to Save Fuel and Energy; Restrictions Effective Till September 2026

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 10 (ANI): In view of global economic uncertainties triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Haryana Government has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at fuel conservation, energy efficiency and reduction of public expenditure.

The instructions, issued by the Chief Secretary's Office on Wednesday, will remain in force until September 2026.

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According to the order, all government departments, boards, corporations, local bodies and public authorities have been directed to adopt strict austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption and promote sustainable practices.

Among the major decisions, the government has imposed a ban on approval of foreign travel by government employees for both official and personal purposes until September 2026, except for medical treatment. Departments have also been instructed to conduct at least 50 per cent of meetings through video conferencing and minimise the movement of officials.

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The order further states that public expenditure on functions, seminars, celebrations, working lunches, dinners and entertainment activities should be avoided. District administrations and police authorities have been directed not to grant permission for rallies, public gatherings, vehicle processions or roadshows during the period.

To curb fuel consumption, the state government has ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles used in VVIP convoys, subject to security requirements. The Finance Department will also impose a 20 per cent cut in petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) expenditure across departments until September 2026.

In a significant move towards green mobility, the government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of non-electric vehicles by government departments, boards, corporations and commissions. Departments have also been directed to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure and promote cycle lanes and public bicycle-sharing systems in urban areas.

The government has instructed all departments to maintain air-conditioner temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius in government buildings. Unnecessary and decorative lighting is to be minimised, while office timings may be adjusted to maximise the use of natural daylight.

The Industries Department has been asked to engage with industry bodies such as NASSCOM, CII and FICCI to encourage work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible and stagger working hours to reduce congestion and fuel usage.

The order also focuses on reducing dependence on imports and promoting local production. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be encouraged to join platforms such as ONDC, Amazon Karigar and Flipkart Samarth. Import-substitution products will be identified and local manufacturing promoted.

In the health sector, awareness campaigns will be launched on the benefits of low-oil diets. The government has also directed efforts to reduce the use of edible oil in schools, hospitals and government canteens, while training programmes will be conducted for ASHA workers, SHGs and women's groups.

The Agriculture Department has been tasked with increasing oilseed production and promoting natural farming, zero-budget farming and balanced fertiliser usage. Measures will also be taken to prevent fertiliser smuggling and non-agricultural use.

The advisory additionally urges citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce participation in large gatherings, adopt public transport and car-pooling, and encourage the use of electric vehicles. Residents have also been advised to postpone gold purchases for one year and promote the reuse of old jewellery.

The government has launched a public awareness campaign under the theme "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan", encouraging citizens to contribute towards fuel savings, energy conservation, renewable energy adoption and sustainable lifestyles.

The instructions have come into effect immediately and have been circulated to all government departments, boards, corporations, universities, district administrations and public institutions for strict compliance. (ANI)

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