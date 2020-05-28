India News | Haryana Issues Fresh Orders Sealing Borders with Delhi

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in Haryana districts adjoining Delhi, state's Home Minister Anil Vij issued fresh orders for sealing borders with the national capital.

The order is likely to make the movement of people travelling across the borders without valid permission tougher.

“I have again issued orders today that in the districts adjoining Delhi, no leniency should be shown. Eighty per cent of our coronavirus cases are from the districts adjoining Delhi. Therefore, we are maintaining strictness on our borders with the national capital and keeping these sealed.”

He, however, in an order said barring the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and the Centre, the state borders for others will remain completely sealed.

