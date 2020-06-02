India News | Haryana Issues Guidelines for Taxi, Cab Drivers

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Haryana government has issued guidelines regarding taxi, cab aggregators, maxi cab and auto-rickshaw drivers for the convenience of the public.

According to an official spokesperson of the Transport Department, taxi and cab aggregators will be allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers in addition to the driver.

"This means that there will be a maximum of three persons in the vehicle. The Maxi Cabs can ply with a maximum of half of their seating capacity," he said.

"For auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, two persons in addition to the driver are allowed. Likewise, the one pillion rider will be allowed on two-wheeler. It shall be mandatory for both the persons to wear helmets, masks and gloves. The manually driven rickshaws shall carry not more than two passengers," he added.

The State government will be allowing only essential activities in the containment zones. Therefore, the movement within the containment zone shall be strictly regulated and allowed only for emergency and essential goods or service vehicles, he said.

It is advised to install the Aarogya Setu application for all the drivers and the passengers. They can regularly update their health status on the app.

The government will restrict the movement of individuals prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities, he further said.

He further said that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and the children below the age of 10 years shall stay at home, except for essential and health services.

On similar lines to the Centre induced guidelines for Unlock 1, the spokesperson said that all drivers and passengers should cover their faces with masks or cloth at all times.

Keeping the health norms in focus, it will be advised that the motor vehicles should be regularly sanitised and the drivers and passengers should regularly use sanitisers, he added.

The spokesperson said the social distancing shall be followed by all persons at all times. Provisions of hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all taxi or auto stands. (ANI)

