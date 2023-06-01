Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Jannayak Janata Party leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Thursday said his party will fulfil all promises it made to the public when it has full majority.

At present, JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana. Both outfits have been non-committal on whether they would contest the 2024 assembly polls together.

Digvijay, who was addressing people in Nalwa assembly constituency of Hisar district, talked about his party's pre poll promise to hike old age pension to Rs 5,100 per month from current Rs 2,750.

In December 2022, Digvijay's brother and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on the pension hike had said, "I too feel the pain. I promise that I will pursue it till it is increased."

According to a JJP statement issued on Thursday in Hindi, Digvijay said there were many demands like old age pension "which would be possible only when the pen of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will have full ink" implying one must wait till Dushyant becomes the chief minister.

"When JJP will be in power with 46 MLAs, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled," he said.

Forty six MLAs are required for majority in the 90-member Assembly. At present, BJP has 41 members while JJP, which supports BJP, has ten members.

Digvijay Chautala said that despite having a nominal stake in the government, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala is leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling promises made to the public by the party.

He said that due to the efforts of his brother, the assembly passed the bill ensuring 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth from the state, an election promise made by the JJP.

The JJP entered into an alliance with the BJP to form the government in Haryana in 2019 after both outfits could not gain a majority on their own.

When Dushyant Chautala was recently asked for comment on some BJP leaders suggesting the party should fight the next year's polls on its own, he said "But what lies in the future? I am not an astrologer to predict that."

"Do we have to limit the organisation to ten seats? not at all. Will BJP fight to limit just 40 seats? not at all. Both parties are preparing for 90 seats. What we decide in the future, depends on the future," Dushyant Chautala had then said.

