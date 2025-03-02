Karnal (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote in the ongoing Haryana local body elections in Karnal on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar urged voters to come forward and vote.

"It is the right of every citizen, and they must exercise their franchise. I appeal to all voters to come forward and vote. I have never missed casting my vote," he said after casting his vote.

The voting started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The elections are being held for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.

The State Election Commission of Haryana has announced general elections for seven Municipal Corporations, four Municipal Councils, and 21 Municipal Committees. By-elections for vacant seats in various urban local bodies will also be conducted simultaneously.

Polling is being held in seven key municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar. Notably, the Panipat municipal corporation polling will be held later this month.

Additionally, 21 Municipal Committees saw electoral contests, including Barara in Ambala, Bawani Khera, Siwani, Loharu in Bhiwani, Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, and Farrukh Nagar in Gurugram.

The re-polling, if required, is to be held on March 4 (except for Municipal Corporation, Panipat) and on March 11 for Municipal Corporation in Panipat, according to the State Election Commision Haryana.

The results will be declared on March 12. (ANI)

