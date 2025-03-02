Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Voting for Haryana local body elections began on Sunday.

The voting started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets People As Ramadan Begins, Says 'May It Bring Peace and Harmony in Our Society'.

The elections are being held for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.

Additionally, bypolls are being held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

Also Read | Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: 'Police Filed Chargesheet in Santosh Deshmukh Murder After Thorough Probe', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In visuals, voters queue up outside a polling booth to cast their vote as the Municipal election is underway.

The State Election Commission of Haryana has announced general elections for seven Municipal Corporations, along with four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees. By-elections for vacant seats in various urban local bodies will also be conducted simultaneously.

Polling is being held in seven key municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar. Notably, the polling in Panipat municipal corporation will be held later this month.

Additionally, 21 Municipal Committees saw electoral contests, including Barara in Ambala, Bawani Khera, Siwani, and Loharu in Bhiwani, Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, and Farrukh Nagar in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, speaking on the arrangements, ACP Jhajjar Dinesh Kumar said, "Our arrangements are good. Police will keep an eye on every voter so that there is no bogus voting. We will keep an eye on the general public so that nothing untoward happens here...We are checking every booth every half hour. Everything is going smoothly. We hope everything will be smooth throughout the day..."

The re-polling, if required, is to be held on March 4 (except for Municipal Corporation, Panipat) and on March 11 for Municipal Corporation in Panipat, according to the State Election Commision Haryana.

The results will be declared on March 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)