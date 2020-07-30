Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested one person in possession of 22,000 Alprazolam tablets from the Fatehabad district, the Haryana police said on Thursday.

"One person was arrested in possession of 22,000 Alprazolam tablets yesterday in Fatehabad district. The accused revealed that he had bought the seized drugs from a resident of Rajgarh in Rajasthan," the police said.

Further investigation is underway, the Haryana Police informed. (ANI)

