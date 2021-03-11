Bhiwani (Hr), Mar 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wednesday, they said.

An FIR was registered after the complaint, police said.

"Two accused are aged 50 years while others are aged between 30-35 years," said Station House Officer (SHO), Bawani Khera, Ravinder Kumar.

"An ultrasound examination of the girl is being done to determine how old her pregnancy was," he said.

Among the accused included a father and his son, the SHO said.

The girl used to buy groceries from a neighbourhood shop, where the incident took place, he said.

Police said she was first sexually assaulted by a few men while later on other accused also continued to exploit her for six months. They allegedly threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

"We are hopeful to nab the accused soon," he said.

