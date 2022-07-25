Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) Nuh Police nabbed two more accused including the dumper owner in connection with a DSP's murder late Monday evening.

Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged killing of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, who was run over by a truck in Nuh district's Pachgaon Aravali area last Tuesday.

Police will produce the accused in a Nuh court on Tuesday and will likely take them on remand.

On Sunday, police had produced one Ikkar, a helper in the truck, and one Jabid alias Billa, before a court and had sent them to judicial custody.

Sabbir alias Mittar, the main accused in the case, and one Taufiq alias Bhuru, were also produced in court on Monday from where Bhuru was sent to jail, while Mittar was again taken on one-day-remand.

The two arrested on Monday were identified as dumper owner Arshad, who is the elder brother of Mittar, and one Sabeer, a resident of Pachgaon village.

Both were arrested by the Nuh crime branch team led by Inspector Naresh Kumar.

“Our Nuh crime branch team today nabbed two more accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the other suspects and also searching for the illegal vehicles,” said Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.

