Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday said the general elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held in the state as per the schedule in the month of September.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) said this in a meeting held with the Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials in Rewari on Saturday, according to an official release.

Singh said the Commission is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections.

The election of Panches will be done by ballot paper while the election of Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members and Sarpanches will be done through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Singh said tight security arrangements should be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths.

Illegal supply of liquor should be strictly monitored during elections, he said.

He directed to make arrangements in time for the election material which is to be purchased at the local level.

He said the EVM machines should be operated and checked so that there is no problem during the election.

He said the Panchayat elections will be conducted in a single phase across the state.

