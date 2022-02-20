Chandigarh [India], February 20 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police arrested four persons accused of being associated with 'Khalistan' terrorists group and recovered a large number of illegal weapons from their possession in Sonipat district on Friday.

One automatic AK-47, four foreign pistols, one country-made pistol, and 56 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil alias Pehalwan, Jatin, and Sagar alias Binny resident of Juna and Surendra alias Sonu resident Malhamajra Hall are residents of Rajpur in Sonipat.

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the CIA team received secret input regarding Sagar's link with Khalistani terrorists, and the presence of a huge quantity of illegal weapons at his house. Acting on this, the police team swung into action and arrested the accused persons from Juan village in Sonipat district.

A case was registered against the arrested accused under sections of unlawful activities and sections of the Arms Act in Mohana police station.

The spokesperson further added that the primary probe has revealed that these illegal weapons were provided by Khalistani terrorists, along with lakhs of rupees which were deposited to their bank accounts. Moreover, they were connected with the main leaders of Khalistan Tiger Force, International Sikh Youth Federation - Gurjant Singh alias Janta Australasia and Arshdeep Singh Dala, Hardeep Singh Nijjar through social media, he added.

The arrested accused has also admitted the killing of a person named Avtar Singh in Udhampur Kalan village of Punjab on the behest of Khalistani terrorists, amongst other assignments.

A case has been filed against the accused under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. He will be taken into police custody by producing before the court. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

