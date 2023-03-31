Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Haryana Police was awarded the first position among all major state police in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) released at all India levels on Friday, read an official release.

According to the ranking for February month, Haryana secures the first position with 99.99 marks, Uttar Pradesh stood second and Delhi third with 98.69 and 95.43 marks respectively, added the release.

The award was received at the annual CCTNS, Conference on Good Practices in Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) organized by the National Crime Records Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, in New Delhi.

The award was presented to the Haryana Police in the presence of the Union Home Secretary and other high officials. On behalf of the police, the award was received by Inspector General of Police Karnal Range Satendra Kumar Gupta and Superintendent of Police Panipat Shashank Kumar Sawan.

The award was given for consistently maintaining the first position on the progress dashboard on more than 20 parameters throughout the year.

According to a police spokesperson this ranking has been released for February 2023. Haryana Police has achieved this position by outperforming many states that have dominated all India CCTNS rankings.

DGP Haryana P.K. Agarwal patted the entire state police department for this achievement and said, "Haryana Police's excellent performance in the field of CCTNS at the national level would boost the morale of the police to further use this technology more efficiently in their daily work."

Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Om Prakash Singh said, "The CCTNS project implementation has been made possible by the dedicated and joint efforts of all field-level police officers in States Crimes Record Bureau (SCRB) and the state-level CCTNS team."

"The system deals with the adoption of digital tracking of criminals and police investigation. Haryana Police has achieved the top position by performing excellently in all parameters," Singh added.

CCTNS is a mission-mode project sponsored by the Central Government. The objective of the project is to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing at all levels and particularly at the police station level.

"CCTNS software has been implemented in all the police stations of the state. Apart from this, connectivity has also been made available in the police stations of all the districts, " said a police spokesperson.

"The key objective of the police department is to maintain law and order. The police department should continuously improve its skills so that better services can be provided to the people of the state," added the spokesperson.

According to the release, Haryana Police, under the supervision of OP Singh, Director, Haryana SCRB and Nodal Officer, CCTNS-ICJS, has developed special techniques to analyze crime-related data, on which a special presentation was made by the Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Shashank Kumar. (ANI)

