Sirsa (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Haryana Police has busted two online cyber fraud gangs in Sirsa and has arrested eleven persons.

"Our team has busted two online cyber fraud gangs in Sirsa and arrested 11 of its members on the charges of defrauding a large number of people via online companies like Amazon, PayZapp and Dhani," the police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Schools, Colleges in Gujarat Not to Reopen From November 23 Due to COVID-19 Situation.

"So far, 607 SIMs, 22 mobiles and two laptops have been recovered," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)