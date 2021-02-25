Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Emphasising the need for collective efforts to prevent child sexual abuse, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Thursday said that people should encourage "speak up" culture in society and raise their voice against such crime.

The DGP was speaking at the launch of a statewide social awareness campaign, 'Hifazat', organised by the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) in collaboration with Haryana Police in Panchkula.

Stressing the need for making people aware on 'sahaj-sajag-surakshit' (easy, alert and secure) childhood, he said that child sexual abuse is a heinous crime.

He said that it is unfortunate that issues like sexual harassment are not openly discussed in society.

"People should encourage 'speak up' culture in society and raise their voice against it,” he said.

The police chief said that a safe and healthy childhood can only be ensured when parents and other citizens are well aware of these issues.

He said that not only India, but today the whole world is facing the problem of child sexual abuse which needs to be sternly dealt with.

Yadava said that Haryana Police has decided to make all women police stations child-friendly.

A child-friendly room will be set up in all women police stations in the state so that those visiting there can leave their children for some time. All necessary arrangements like toys, etc. would be made for children there, he said.

On the occasion, the DGP also unveiled a police board related to the campaign 'Hifazat' which will be installed in all police stations across the state.

In addition, he also flagged off the campaign vehicle 'Hifazat Express'.

ADGP (Crime Against Women) of Haryana Kala Ramachandran said it is necessary to protect children from sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation to ensure a healthy society.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development Rakesh Gupta said that a comprehensive effort is needed to stop child sexual abuse.

A good initiative has been taken in this direction through the 'Hifazat' campaign, he said.

HSCPCR Chairperson Jyoti Bainda said, "We all have to shoulder the responsibility together to make childhood safe."

She also said that all departments and agencies concerned are working together to prevent child sexual abuse.

"There is a need to speak out against the crime and expose the abuser. Every child has the right to grow without fear,” she said. PTI SUN

