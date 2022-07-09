Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has rescued two men hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were abducted, and arrested five people in connection with the incident.

In a joint operation with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, a team of the Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) rescued Vilvapathy (56) and Vinoth Kumar (28) from the national capital.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

While Vilvapathy is the managing director of Shri Jaikrishna Textiles in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Vinoth works as the accounts manager in the company.

The STF, in an official release issued here, said it has arrested Asif Hussain and Mohammad Karim, both residents of West Bengal, and K Jirvani Babu, Mohammad Azad and Sonu, residents of Delhi, in connection with the incident.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High Level Meet To Review Rescue & Relief Operations at Holy Cave.

The accused lured the duo on the pretext of giving them a huge delivery contract of yarn and asked them to bring samples of their raw material.

When the two businessmen came to meet the accused, they were abducted by the latter, who took them to a residential flat in Delhi, the police said.

The accused also made ransom calls to the families of the two men, demanding Rs 50 lakh in cash. They threatened to kill them if the money was not paid.

An FIR was registered in this regard at the Thadikombu police station in Dindigul on July 8.

After getting information about the abduction of Vilvapathy and Vinoth from the Tamil Nadu Police on July 8, the Haryana Police launched a search operation. It traced the kidnappers and rescued the two businessmen from Delhi's Vishnu Garden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)