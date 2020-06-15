India News | Haryana Police Seizes 1,200 Kg Narcotic Substances Last Week

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Monday announced that narcotic substances weighing 1198.157 Kilograms have been seized between June 8 and 14 across the State.

"In the past week alone, Haryana Police have seized 1198.157 Kg narcotic substances including ganja, heroin, poppy husk, opium etc. and arrested 59 accused of drug-related crime between June 8 and 14, 2020," said the Haryana Police in a press release.

More than 926 kg poppy husk, over 240 kg cannabis, 14 kg opium, 15 kg 235 gram ganja leaf, 662 gram heroin, 280 gram charas and 1.40 kg sulpha has been confiscated by the police across the state. In addition, Police have also seized 11310 tablets/bottles of syrups that fall under the category of prohibited drugs, informed the Haryana Police.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said that apart from arresting the drug-peddlers, the police are also working to weed out the supply chain of drugs across the state.

"We have been carrying out special drives against drug suppliers regularly. Crackdowns on such anti-social elements are being made on a daily basis by conducting regular raids," he said.

He added: "In addition, we are also making the general public particularly youth, aware about the ill-effects of drug addiction through various platforms." (ANI)

