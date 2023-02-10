Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Haryana Police will be given the President's Colour award in recognition of its outstanding service to the nation on February 14 in Karnal, said an official statement here on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the event.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

During the ceremony, the chief guest will present the President's Colour Award to Haryana Police for its consistent commitment in ensuring the safety of the people of Haryana, said the statement.

The event will feature a ceremonial parade in which the police personnel will march in various formations.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh, Self-Styled Sikh Preacher, Ties Knot With UK-Based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar.

"The glorious track record of professionalism and high regard for diversity and human dignity has earned the Haryana Police the award of 'President Colour'.

"This will not only further raise the morale of the force but also help in strengthening its commitment to serve and endear itself to the people of the state," PK Agrawal, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), said.

The President's Colour is a rare and prestigious honour, awarded by the President to armed forces that have rendered exceptional service to the nation.

The award serves as recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty, and as a tribute to their commitment to protecting its people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)