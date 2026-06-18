India News | Haryana Police Vigilance Nabs Double-murder Accused Within Hours of Crime

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Haryana Police on Thursday achieved a breakthrough by arresting a double-murder accused within hours of the crime. As part of the sustained campaign against crime and criminals being driven under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's leadership, Sonipat Police displayed exemplary vigilance and tactical acumen, apprehending the accused just as he was attempting to flee towards Delhi after committing the murders.

DGP Ajay Singhal stated, "No leniency for those who undermine law and order."

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DGP Ajay Singhal said, "Haryana Police accords the highest priority to maintaining law and order across the state. There is no place for criminals in Haryana, he affirmed, and the police are being provided with all necessary resources and full institutional support to ensure public safety."

Commending Sonipat Police for its swift and professional handling of the case, the DGP reiterated that Haryana Police operates under a strict zero tolerance policy towards criminals, and that those involved in heinous crimes will not be allowed to escape the grip of the law.

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Backed by technology, actionable intelligence, and seamless coordination, he noted, the police are reaching offenders with increasing speed, and sustained action to reinforce law and order across the state will continue without pause.

"Will show no mercy to anyone who challenges law and order in the state, and decisive action against criminals will remain unrelenting," he added.

According to information received, Sahil Malik, son of Mange Ram, a resident of Model Town, Panipat, shot dead his uncle Rahul Malik in the Derabassi area of Punjab on June 17, 2026. After the murder, the accused placed the body in his car and fled the scene.

Upon receiving information of the incident, Police Commissioner Sonipat, Mamta Singh, immediately alerted all concerned units and issued directions for the accused's swift arrest.

In compliance with these directives, a joint team of the CIA Unit and Murthal Police Station maintained continuous surveillance on the accused's movements using a combination of technical and human intelligence.

Having analysed the accused's likely escape route, Sonipat Police mounted a special checkpoint at Bhigan toll plaza. Owing to the team's alertness, the accused's vehicle was intercepted, and he was arrested on the spot.

Haryana police stated that during preliminary interrogation, the accused disclosed that after killing his uncle Rahul Malik, he travelled to Panipat, where he picked up his friend Ankush from Sector-13/17 Chowk.

"He subsequently shot Ankush as well, while the vehicle was moving near the Panipat Sabzi Mandi area. After committing both murders, the accused disposed of the bodies near the Siwah canal area in Panipat before fleeing towards Delhi," the police added.

Police are currently working to recover both bodies and gather further evidence based on the accused's disclosures. The accused has been handed over to CIA-1, Panipat, for further detailed interrogation and investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)